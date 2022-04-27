Mali blames France for “spying” after video of buried bodies

'French forces were guilty of subversion by publishing false images worked up to accuse the Fama'

The Malian government called the French army out for "spying" and said it was a "subversion" of its authority after the army used a drone to film what it assumed were mercenaries burying bodies near a military base, Al Jazeera reported.

The French army "illegally" filmed the Gossi military base on April 20, according to the Malian government.

"The said drone was present… to spy on our brave Fama (Malian armed forces)," Abdoulaye Maiga, a government spokesman, said according to Al Jazeera.

"In addition to the spying, French forces were guilty of subversion by publishing false images worked up to accuse the Fama of responsibility for killing civilians, with the aim of tarnishing their image," he said, referring to the video released by the French army, showing two soldiers covering bodies with sand.

However, the putrefaction of the bodies erased any responsibility of the Malian soldiers, the military-led government stressed.

In February, France pulled out its troops from the West African country, and together with the US, and other European countries accused Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group of executing civilians in Mali.

At the beginning of April, Human Rights Watch suspected Malian troops and Russian mercenaries of killing 300 civilians over five days.

The killings took place between March 27 and 31 in Moura, a rural town of around 10,000 inhabitants in the Mopti region in Mali, a hotspot of jihadist activity that is spreading to neighboring countries of the Sahel.

Since a coup in August 2020, Mali has been ruled by a military government.