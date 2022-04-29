Ethiopia hit by worst drought in 40 years, hundreds malnourished

'This drought has knocked out my entire family. Maybe our children eat once a day'

Malnourished children are flooding the main hospital of Ethiopia’s Gode city due to the region’s worst drought in 40 years.

Earlier this week, Reuters witnessed a dozen malnourished children in Gode General Hospital. Paediatrician Mohammed Amin said that numbers began to spike some five months ago.

"So far, we have treated 140 malnourished children and from this four have died," he said. "This figure is only those who came to us and get treatment and doesn’t include those in the camp."

Last year, the hospital saw 188 starving children overall, a number that staff saw in a single month this year, Amin noted, adding that many families were arriving with several malnourished kids.

The Horn of Africa is facing its direst conditions in four decades after three consecutive rainy seasons failed, according to the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP).

Around 15 million people need food in the region, the WFP said, a figure that could rise to 20 million by the end of the year.

Climate shocks, according to WFP spokesman Claire Nevill, are compounding the “food insecurity situation.”

Many families are leaving their homes to look for aid.

Nimo Mohammed, a mother of nine, moved her family to a camp in Ethiopia’s Somali region where more than 10,000 people are getting aid – most of them women and children.

"This drought has knocked out myself and my entire family,” Nimo told Reuters.

"Maybe our children eat once a day, but the adults, we may not eat for days.”