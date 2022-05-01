Guinea’s junta chief proposes 3-year power transition

West Africa's 'coup belt' is raising concerns of a backslide in democracy in the region

The military junta in West Africa’s Guinea said its transition back to civilian rule will take more than three years, a proposal likely to upset the region’s political bloc that called for a swift return to constitutional order.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in a coup last September, told state television on Saturday that he was considering a transition of 39-months – the first time he mentioned a timeline.

Military leaders in West Africa have snatched power in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea over the last two years, raising concerns of a backslide in democracy in a region known as the “coup belt.”

The coups put the countries at odds with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is trying to direct the power back to civilians.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Guinea’s junta leaders but not on its wider economy, as it did with Mali.

Doumbouya said he would submit the proposal to the National Transition Council, an 80-member body set up by the junta to act as parliament.

"It is inadmissible, inconceivable, and unacceptable… to endorse this proposal by the junta, which has no legal basis," said the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of political parties and civil society groups.

Doumbouya, though, said that 39 months was the average time that emerged from consultations with FNDC, which his main opponents boycotted.