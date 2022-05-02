UN chief urges swift return to civilian rule in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali

Guterres also calls on the international community to deliver on 'climate emergency' and post-Covid promises

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for the military juntas in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali to hand power back to civilians and reminded the world to deliver on "climate emergency" as well as post-Covid promises.

Speaking after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Senegal's capital Dakar, he said they agreed on the need to keep talking to the de facto authorities in all three countries so as to get a swift return to "constitutional order."

Guterres further urged debt relief for African countries and more investment to help their economies recover from the Covid pandemic and weather impacts of the Ukraine war.

Supply disruptions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused simultaneous food, energy, and financial crises in Africa and beyond, he said.

Covid pushed many poor countries into debt distress and the Ukraine war disrupted their economic recovery, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Guterres called on wealthy countries to accelerate donations of Covid vaccines and to invest in local vaccine production, with almost 80 percent of the African population still unvaccinated against the virus.

All three countries, struggling with a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region, also recently experienced military coups: Mali in August 2020 and May 2021; Guinea in September 2021; and Burkina Faso in January 2022.

Sall is the current chair of the West African bloc ECOWAS, which suspended all three countries from its membership and imposed heavy sanctions against Mali.

It threatened similar sanctions against Guinea and Burkina Faso if they fail to enable a swift transition to civilian rule within a "reasonable" timeframe.