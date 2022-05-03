Al-Shabaab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported

Al-Shabaab is waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government

Heavily armed al-Shabaab jihadists stormed an African Union (AU) base in the Shabelle region, central Somalia on Tuesday, triggering a fierce firefight that left an unknown number of casualties, according to a local military commander and witnesses.

AU forces dispatched helicopter gunships after the pre-dawn car bomb and gun attack on a camp housing Burundian peacekeepers near Ceel Baraf, a village about 100 miles northeast of the capital Mogadishu, sources said.

"There was heavy fighting and casualties inflicted on both sides, but we don't have more details about this incident so far," local military commander Mohamed Ali told AFP.

"They launched the attack with a car bomb blast before a heavy exchange of gunfire broke out," he added.

A local witness told Reuters that three civilians were killed and five others were wounded, although the figures are unconfirmed.

Al-Shabaab is waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government. It issued a statement claiming responsibility for the assault and saying it killed dozens of Burundian soldiers.

Its claim could not be verified and there was no immediate comment from the AU's transition mission in Somalia ATMIS.

"Al-Shabaab gunmen stormed the camp early morning, there were heavy blasts and exchanges of machinegun fire. The Burundians vacated the camp and entered Ceel Baraf village before helicopters arrived providing aerial support," said local resident Weliyow Maalim.

New AU mission

ATMIS replaced the previous AMISOM peacekeeping force when its mandate expired at the end of March.

The new mission has the task of helping Somali forces take primary responsibility for security in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.