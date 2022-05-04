UN chief visits Niger, vows to advocate for humanitarian aid

Guterres says 'it is with education, health and the creation of jobs, that terrorism can be beaten'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited a camp for displaced people in Niger’s Ouallam district and promised to appeal to the world for support on the behalf of refugees in Africa’s volatile Sahel region.

“I will be your spokesperson and will demand that the international community not only provides the humanitarian aid you need but also supports development, because it is with education, health and the creation of jobs, that terrorism can be beaten,” Guterres said, according to UN News.

Over 250,000 refugees from nearby nations are sheltering in Niger, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and attacks from armed groups are also threatening the stability of the Sahel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521544376253517824 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In his remarks, Guterres spoke out against the rise of extremism in the region, cautioning that “there are terrorists who say they are acting in the name of God; it is a false claim.”

The UN chief added that “in all the sacred texts of Islam, there is a condemnation of violence and any war waged by one Muslim against another Muslim.”

While Guterres referred to Niger as “a democratic country with good governance,” he urged the international community to work to support the state, as he said it “is not sufficiently equipped” to deal with the threats posed by terrorism.