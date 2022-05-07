UN decries 'shocking' Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia

'Two mosques were burnt... two Orthodox Christian men were burnt to death' among dozens of others killed

The UN human rights chief voiced alarm on Saturday at recent deadly clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia, and called on authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was "deeply distressed" by the violence that erupted late last month in northern Ethiopia, in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and 100 others wounded.

Clashes began in Gondar city in the Amhara region on April 26, reportedly in connection with a land dispute, before quickly spreading to other regions and the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, she said.

The Islamic Affairs Council of Amhara said the funeral of a Muslim elder was attacked, describing the scene as a "massacre" by heavily armed "extremist Christians.” The cemetery where the attack occurred neighbors a mosque and church, and is the subject of an ongoing dispute between Muslims and Orthodox Christians, who are the dominant group in Ethiopia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522866202623811585 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I understand two mosques were burnt and another two partially destroyed in Gondar," Bachelet said in her statement.

"In the apparent retaliatory attacks that followed, two Orthodox Christian men were reportedly burnt to death, another man hacked to death, and five churches burnt down,” she said, adding that other regions had since seen clashes.

In all, police reportedly arrested and detained at least 578 people in at least four cities in connection with the clashes, Bachelet noted

The UN rights chief also called for broader action to reconcile communities in Ethiopia, where Muslims make up about a third of the population.