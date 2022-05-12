Nigerian Christian student accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob

Deborah Samuel killed after being accused of making offensive statement against Prophet Muhammad

Muslim students in the northwest Nigerian city of Sokoto on Thursday stoned a Christian student to death and burnt her corpse after accusing her of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad, police said.

Dozens of Muslim students of Shehu Shagari College of Education went on a rampage after fellow student Deborah Samuel made a statement on social media which they considered offensive against the Prophet Muhammad, Sanusi Abubakar, a Sokoto police spokesman said in a statement.

The "students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burned the building," Abubakar said.

He said the students "banded together with miscreants" and blocked the highway outside the school before police teams dispersed them.

Abubakar said two suspects had been arrested over the incident.

Sokoto is among a dozen northern states where the strict Islamic legal system or Sharia is in operation.

State information commissioner Isah Bajini Galadanci in a statement confirmed the "unfortunate incident...in which a student at the college lost her life."