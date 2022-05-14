Somalia's next leader to inherit nation mired in crisis

An Islamist insurgency, looming famine, political chaos, and an economy in tatters

A violent Islamist insurgency, looming famine, political chaos, and a threadbare economy in tatters – these major crises and more await whoever wins Sunday's fraught and long-overdue presidential election in Somalia.

Mending fences

The troubled Horn of Africa country was supposed to choose a new leader in February 2021 but missed the deadline as Somalia's political leaders squabbled over the election process.

Things turned violent when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, extended his term in what opponents decried as an unconstitutional power grab.

Security strategy

The next president confronts a familiar threat that has dogged successive governments for over a decade – a deadly and persistent insurgency by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

In March, the United Nations renewed the mandate of a 20,000-strong African Union force that was deployed in 2007 to support the foreign-backed government in confronting the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists.

A new president might consider renegotiating aspects of an agreement signed by Farmajo at a time when the Somali leadership was not really focused on security imperatives.

Famine forecast

Somalia is vulnerable to climate shocks, and currently suffering its worst drought in decades.

The UN says some 6.1 million people – roughly 40 percent of the entire population – are affected and 760,000 people have fled their homes.

Humanitarian organizations warned that without a significant increase in aid, Somalia could soon face a famine not seen since 2011 when 260,000 people perished from hunger.

Economy on the edge

A poor, indebted country lacking critical infrastructure, Somalia is dependent on foreign aid to function.

According to the World Bank, nearly three-quarters of Somalia's 15 million people live on less than $2 each day.

The election delays threaten a crucial assistance package from the International Monetary Fund, which expires automatically on May 17 if a new administration does not approve key reforms.