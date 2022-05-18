Israeli envoy presents credentials in Chad for first time in 50 years

Restoration of diplomatic relations with central African country announced in January 2019

After half a century, an Israeli diplomat presented credentials to the president of the central African nation of Chad.

Israel's non-resident ambassador to numerous African countries presented his credentials to Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno on Tuesday.

"This marks an important milestone in the deepening of relations between Chad and Israel since they resumed in 2019," the Israeli Embassy in Senegal tweeted.

"Ambassador Ben Bourgel and his team will work to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest such as climate change, agriculture, water management and health," the embassy added.

Israel and Chad announced in January 2019 the restoration of their diplomatic relations, severed in 1972 under pressure from the late Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

In addition to Chad, Bourgel serves as Israel's ambassador to Senegal, The Gambia, Cabo Verde, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Mahamat Déby assumed office on April 20, 2021, the same day that his father, the late Chadian president Idriss Déby, was assassinated by militants in northern Chad.