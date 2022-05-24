Israel’s Interior Ministry fails to consult Foreign Ministry on Congo asylum issue

FM didn’t authorize protections’ lift for Congolese asylum seekers

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked based her decision last month to lift the collective protected status of Congolese citizens seeking asylum in Israel on a report issued by her own ministry.

The report stated the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo was stable and it was safe for its citizens to return to the country, yet the Foreign Ministry wasn’t consulted on the issue, according to Haaretz.

As the Foreign Ministry's international law representative Noam Cappon told the Knesset committee, his office received a request from the Interior Ministry and started looking into the matter, but hasn't provided any written statement or final decision. The Interior Minister’s office claimed that the lift was fully coordinated with the Foreign Ministry.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks a press conference, presenting new reform on housing, at the Ministry of Finance offices in Jerusalem, October 31, 2021.

The lift of protected status was suspended by the Jerusalem District court last week. There are currently 225 Congolese citizens living in Israel with open asylum applications that haven’t been ruled upon.

Since 2002, Congolese asylum seekers have received collective protection from deportation by Israel due to the ongoing civil conflict in Congo. According to the US State Department report, the situation in the country has worsened since April.

Back in 2019, Israeli Interior Ministry postponed deportation of Congolese asylum seekers based on the Foreign Ministry’s recommendation.