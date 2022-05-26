Suspected jihadists kill 50 in Burkina Faso

'All the dead were men,' survivor says

Suspected jihadists killed some 50 civilians on Wednesday, according to Col. Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the country’s eastern region.

The civilians were killed while attempting to flee the jihadists, who blockaded the Madjoari municipality, Yameogo said in a statement on Thursday. The death toll is provisional, he said.

Security forces were working in the region “to restore peace.”

According to a survivor who spoke to AFP, the civilians fled after food ran out. “All the dead were men,” he said, who were “intercepted and executed by the terrorists.”

Burkina Faso, a land-locked country in West Africa that is one of the poorest in the world, has suffered from jihadist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State since 2015.

The conflict has displaced 1.8 million people, and left more than 2,000 people dead. More than 200 of those were killed in a recent surge of attacks that is also affecting other countries in the region, such as Nigeria and Mali.

On May 14, militants freed more than 60 prisoners during an attack on a jail in northwest Burkina Faso, hours after suspected jihadists killed 12 people in a separate attack.

Last Thursday, 11 soldiers and 15 gunmen died in another attack in the east, according to the country’s army.