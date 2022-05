Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup

The order was made 'to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue'

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday lifted a state of emergency imposed since last year's military coup, the ruling sovereign council said.

Burhan "issued a decree lifting the state of emergency nationwide," the council said in a statement.

The order was made "to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period," it added.

Sunday's decision came after a meeting with senior military officials recommending the state of emergency be lifted and people detained under an emergency law be freed.

It also came after the latest calls by UN special representative Volker Perthes for removing the state of emergency, following the killing of two protesters during anti-coup protests on Saturday.

Mass protests rocked Sudan after the coup, which were met by a violent crackdown that left nearly 100 people dead and hundreds hurt, according to pro-democracy medics.

Hundreds of activists were also rounded up in the clampdown under emergency laws.

On Sunday, military officials recommended allowing the live TV unit of the Qatar-based network Al Jazeera to resume operations in Sudan, after authorities banned it in January for "unprofessional" coverage of protests.

Sudan is reeling from deepening unrest since Burhan led the October 25 coup, upending a fragile transition following the 2019 ouster of former president Omar al-Bashir.

The military takeover triggered widespread international condemnation and punitive measures, including crucial aid cuts by Western governments pending the resumption of the transition to civilian rule.

Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, is also struggling from a plunging economy due to decades of international isolation and mismanagement under Bashir.