Pope’s visit to Africa in July to go ahead despite health issues

Pope Francis plans to visit Congo and South Sudan

The Vatican issued a full program of Pope Francis’ visit to Africa in July, ending speculation that the trip could be canceled due to the pope’s knee problems.

According to the Vatican, the pontiff will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan July 2-7. Pope Francis will spend four days in Congo, visiting the capital Kinshasa and Goma in the restive eastern region. The programme includes a meeting with victims of violence in the eastern area of the country, where rebel groups have clashed with the government’s army.

The July 5-7 stop will be in Juba, the capital of the predominantly Christian South Sudan. This visit has repeatedly been delayed due to security concerns. Since 2013, civil war in South Sudan has led to 400,000 deaths.

In 2019 Pope Francis hosted the country’s opposing leaders - President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, urging them to prevent the conflict that was likely to start again after the 2018 peace deal.

In recent weeks Pope Francis was seen using a cane and a wheelchair. The 85-year-old head of the Catholic church has been undergoing treatment for knee pain, which put his African trip in question.

Earlier in May, the Vatican delayed the Pope’s visit to Lebanon scheduled for June over health concerns. It was also reported that the pontiff was expected to make a visit to Israel that was supposed to take place in June after his trips to Lebanon and Jordan.