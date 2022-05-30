Ethiopia: Over 4,000 arrested in militia crackdown

Ethiopia says it took measures 'against groups involved in the illegal arms trade... and creating conflict'

Ethiopia launched a widespread crackdown against an armed militia in its northern Amhara region that led to more than 4,000 people being arrested, including activists and journalists.

The influential Fano militia group began as a loosely organized Amhara nationalist movement, and was active in the 2016-2018 protests that led to the downfall of Ethiopia’s former TPLF-dominated rule.

It played a crucial role in pushing back the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) when it tried to advance through the region, according to The Guardian.

After the TPLF – which is fighting an 18-month-long civil war – retreated to its more northern Tigray region, Ethiopia’s government tried to demobilize the Fano, sparking clashes with security forces.

Last week, an Amhara security official told local media that 200 paramilitaries were detained on suspicion of engaging in “illegal activities.”

The federal government said it was “taking a wide range [of] measures… against groups involved in the illegal arms trade, looting, and destroying property of individuals, killings, and creating conflict among the public.”

Mass arrests included at least 19 journalists, activists, and a former general, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, in what head of the commission Daniel Bekele described as a “new low.”

“Ethiopia’s media law clearly prohibits pre-trial detention for any alleged offense committed through media, and all detained media personnel should be released,” he said, The Guardian reported.

Since the conflict in northern Ethiopia broke out in November 2020, ethno-nationalist sentiment among the Amhara – the African country’s second-largest ethnic group – increased considerably.

Many resent Addis Ababa’s failure to repel the TPLF and its occupation of parts of Amhara.