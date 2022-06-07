‘Widen gaze from Ukraine’ to avert famine in Somalia, UN warns

'I've heard of children being buried along the roadside as their families make the long trek to seek help'

“The world must “widen its gaze from” the Ukraine-Russia war to prevent Somalia from sliding into famine, the UN’s children’s agency warned Tuesday, adding that $250 million is needed to stave off catastrophe in the east African nation.

The Horn of Africa is in the midst of a four-year drought – the worst spell in more than four decades – and the October-December season is expected to be rain-less as well.

Drought, combined with a global rise in food and fuel prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine, is putting food staples out of reach for poor families and killing crops and livestock in east Africa.

"If the world does not widen its gaze from the war in Ukraine and act immediately, an explosion of child death is about to happen in the Horn of Africa," Rania Dagash, deputy regional director of UNICEF, told a briefing.

Dagash noted that Somalia has 386,000 children in urgent need of treatment for life-threatening malnutrition, numbers that are already higher than the 340,000 children who needed treatment in 2011 – a year when famine killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Malnutrition made children more vulnerable to disease and forced destitute families to travel long distances on foot for treatment, she added.

"I've heard of children being buried along the roadside as their families make the desperate long trek to seek help."