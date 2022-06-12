Sahel unrest: Suspected jihadist attacks rock Mali, Burkina Faso

The Sahel region of northern Africa is a notorious flashpoint of jihadist attacks

Eight people were killed in southeast Mali and at least six people were killed in northern Burkina Faso in several attacks attributed to jihadists, military sources said Sunday.

The Sahel region of northern Africa is a notorious flashpoint of jihadist attacks, with both local and foreign forces in the midst of an armed rebellion headed by Islamic State movements and al-Qaeda-affiliated groups.

Burkina Faso

Several hundred people took to the streets of Burkina over the weekend to protest the wave of jihadist attacks engulfing the poor West African nation.

"The terrorists, who came in large numbers, attacked the village of Boulounga and the gold-mining site of Alga,” a resident told AFP.

"They set fire to houses and looted property on the gold-mining site,” he added.

A second security source said another "deadly attack" also took place on Saturday night in Seytenga, also in the north of the country, near the Niger border.

On Thursday, suspected jihadists killed 11 police in Seytenga, the army said.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso is gripped by an almost seven-year insurgency launched by jihadists crossing from neighboring Mali.

More than 2,000 people have died and some 1.8 million people displaced.

Mali

The attack in Mali, on Saturday, took place at the Koutiala checkpoint.

"The enemies also suffered losses," the military source said, adding the situation was currently under control.

At the time of the attack, the Malian army was conducting an operation in the Koutiala area, near the border with Burkina Faso.

The attack was carried out by "unidentified armed men" on motorcycles and in a pick-up vehicle, according to a military source.