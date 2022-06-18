Biden admin failing Abraham Accords axis, Pompeo charges

US no longer 'sending meaningful messages' to Iran

Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state, blamed the administration of President Joe Biden of failing to shore up the diplomatic victories of their Republican predecessors in the Middle East, above all the landmark normalization accords between Israel and Arab states.

Pompeo, the top diplomat in the administration of Donald Trump, was one of the architects of the Abraham Accords, a 2020 deal that saw Israel establish diplomatic ties with United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco.

“I’ve not seen this administration continue to reinforce those in a way that I think is meaningful and sends messages both to our adversary in Iran, and our friends, more broadly, our Israeli friends, Saudi friends, our Emirati friends, that the United States is prepared to help them secure their nations,” the former official told the Al Arabiya outlet.

“I haven't seen them take actual steps that build our relationships with our partners in the region. The Abraham Accords were part of it," he further added.

"The work that we did to make sure that the nations in the region had Patriot missile batteries and weapon systems, America’s forward footprint and al-Udeid in the fifth fleet in Bahrain… these were all elements of creating stability in the region."