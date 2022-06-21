'They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle'

Suspected Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists killed more than 130 civilians over the weekend in several central Mali towns in the Sahel region notorious for violent attacks.

Scenes of systematic killings by armed men in Diallassagou and two neighboring towns in the Bankass circle were reported by local authorities, according to AFP.

"They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle - it's really a free-for-all," a local official was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity. He added that the death toll was still being counted, which was confirmed by another official, who also fled his village.

According to Nouhoum Togo, a party leader in the main regional town of Bankass, the toll was even higher than the 132 reported by the authorities. Togo explained that army operations conducted in the area two weeks ago led to clashes with jihadists, who on Friday returned to take revenge on the population.

"They arrived and told the people, 'You are not Muslims' in Fulani, then took the men away, and a hundred people went with them," Togo said. "Some two kilometers (1.2 miles) away, they systematically shot people," he added, noting that bodies were still being collected in the areas around Diallassagou on Monday.

The national authorities blamed Fulani religious leader Amadou Koufa's armed group, the Macina Katiba, for the massacre. Central Mali has been torn by violence since the Al-Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015.

The military overthrew the civilian government in 2020 over its inability to stop the violence, claiming the restoration of security is its priority. However, civilians are often caught in the crossfire between armed groups, including those affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Nearly 600 civilians were killed in Mali in 2021 in violence, according to a UN report published in March.

Last week, eight people were killed in the Sahel region in attacks attributed to jihadists. Earlier in May, Mali’s military junta announced it was breaking off from its defense accords with France following Paris’ decision to pull out its troops from Mali after nearly 10 years of fighting a jihadist insurgency.