Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda against backdrop of UK refugee spat

Civil rights groups accuse the Rwandan government of abusive prosecutions, harassment, and torture

Commonwealth leaders met in Kigali on Friday to discuss cooperation on topics from trade to health and climate, against a backdrop of criticism of Rwanda’s human rights record and a British policy to deport asylum seekers there.

The Commonwealth, a club of 54 countries most of which are former British colonies, encompasses about a third of humanity and presents itself as a network of equal partners with shared goals.

Rwanda joined in 2009.

"The fact of holding this meeting in Rwanda, a new member with no historical connection to the British Empire, expresses our choice to continue reimagining the Commonwealth for a changing world," Rwandan President Paul Kagame said at the forum’s opening ceremony.

In attendance were 29 heads of state and government, including Britain’s Prince Charles representing Queen Elizabeth, the head of the Commonwealth.

The leaders will hold two days of talks behind closed doors.

“Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming” is the theme of the summit, offering few clues as to what outcomes were expected.

Earlier this month, however, civil society groups including Human Rights Watch said the Commonwealth’s human rights mandate would be undermined if leaders failed to challenge Rwanda on its record.

They said the Rwandan government was responsible for abusive prosecutions, harassment, and torture of dissidents, which Rwanda denies.

The hosting of the summit by Rwanda also kept the spotlight on Britain’s controversial policy to deport refugees to the east African country.

Prince Charles was reported by British media to have described the policy as "appalling,” an uneasy backdrop to his interactions with Kagame and with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the summit.