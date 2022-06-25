Rwanda's 'Hope Hostel' preparing to take children migrants from UK

'We prepare for all eventualities, and you can see we have prepared properly'

The center in Rwanda where Britain plans to send asylum seekers under a controversial migrant deportation policy is preparing to house children, with the prospect of youngsters being sent there with their parents.

Under an April agreement, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally to the east African country.

The Hope Hostel, where the deported asylum seekers will stay for some nine months upon arrival, is currently building a mini football pitch and a basketball court.

Elisee Kalyango, the manager of the hostel, told reporters that sports facilities are being built so children can be housed there.

"We are ready to accept all ages," Kalyango told reporters traveling with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Rwanda for the Commonwealth summit.

The British government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda was heavily criticized by the opposition, charities, religious leaders, and rights groups who accuse it of being inhumane.

Government officials argue, though, that it is necessary to fight people-smuggling networks.

Britain previously said no unaccompanied children would be deported to Rwanda, but Johnson’s spokesman this week refused to rule out sending them with their parents.

"We prepare for all eventualities, and you can see we have prepared properly," he said, adding that the policy would primarily impact male adults, who account for 90 percent of the asylum seekers who make the journey across the English Channel.

Hope House was previously home to orphans of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, who were moved out for the arrivals from Britain.