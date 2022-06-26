South Africa: Police investigating at least 22 mysterious deaths in local bar

'The circumstances under which they died are under investigation,' police say

South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 22 patrons found inside a bar close to East London city, provincial health officials said on Sunday.

The bodies will be transported to state mortuaries where relatives are expected to help identify both male and female victims, said Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department.

The cause of the deaths is currently unknown. Local speculated, however, that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison, killed in a stampede, or some combination of both.

"We are going to immediately be embarking on autopsies so we can know the probable cause of death," Manana told Reuters as forensic personnel continued their work at the cordoned-off crime site at Enyobeni Tavern.

"We are talking 22 bodies right now," Manana added.

"The circumstances under which they died are under investigation," Brig. Tembinkosi Kinana told Reuters, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults.

The deceased were primarily between 18 and 20 years old, although some might even be as young as 15.

Empty bottles of alcohol, wigs and even a pastel purple "Happy Birthday" sash lay strewn on the dusty street outside the double-story bar, according to Unathi Binqose, a government safety official who arrived at the scene at dawn.

Police said the bodies seemed to "drop dead on the spot," with no apparent signs of injury.