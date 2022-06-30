Internet cut in Sudan's capital ahead of pro-democracy protests

There have been daily neighborhood protests recently in the build-up to Thursday's rallies

Internet services were cut and security forces were heavily deployed in Sudan's capital of Khartoum on Thursday ahead of pro-democracy protests, according to Reuters reporters.

This is the first time web access was blocked in the lead-up to rallies in months.

A witness and activists said security forces had fired large amounts of tear gas at protest points in Khartoum as some demonstrators began to gather. Protesters barricaded some of the city's main thoroughfares with stones and burning tires, witnesses said, according to Reuters.

The main rallies were expected to start in the late morning, marking the third anniversary of demonstrations during the 2019 uprising that overthrew long-time autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Last October, military leaders toppled the transitional government in a coup, triggering mass rallies that have called on the military to quit politics and continued for more than eight months.

There were extended internet blackouts after the takeover, in an apparent effort to quell the protests.

Staff at Sudan's two private sector telecom companies, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, said authorities had ordered them to shut down the internet again on Thursday.

On Wednesday, medics aligned with the protest movement said security forces shot dead a child during protests in Bahri, bringing the number of protesters killed since the coup to 103.