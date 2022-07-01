Nine anti-coup protesters killed in Sudan mass rallies

The killings bring the overall death toll to 111 from protest-related violence since October 2021

At least nine Sudanese demonstrators were killed on Thursday as security forces sought to quash mass rallies of protesters demanding an end to military rule, pro-democracy medics said.

On one of the most violent days this year in an ongoing crackdown on the anti-coup movement, AFP correspondents reported security forces firing tear gas and stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters.

"Even if we die, the military will not rule us," protesters chanted, urging the reversal of an October military coup by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that prompted foreign governments to slash aid, deepening a chronic economic crisis.

At least seven of the nine killed were shot in the chest or the head, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, raising the overall death toll to 111 from protest-related violence since October.

One of them was a minor, the doctors said, killed by "a bullet in the chest.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542515356966612993 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Down with Burhan's rule," crowds chanted, with protests and violence flaring in both the capital Khartoum – where they were larger than normal – and its suburbs, including the twin city of Omdurman, on the other side of the Nile river.

Security forces fired powerful water cannons as protesters set fire to tires.

Medics also reported "several attempts to storm hospitals in Khartoum," with security forces firing tear gas into one hospital, where some of those injured during the protests were taken.

Internet and phone lines were disrupted since the early hours of Thursday, a measure the Sudanese authorities often impose to prevent mass gatherings.