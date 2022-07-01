EU anti-terror force quits junta-controlled Mali

Takuba Task Force was set up to help European allies in an anti-terror campaign in the Sahel region

The French-led Takuba Task Force of EU special forces officially ceased operating in Mali, France announced Friday, ending a year-long anti-jihadist effort that soured after two military coups overthrew the civilian government.

Takuba, operating with France's Barkhane mission, was set up after French President Emmanuel Macron sought more help from European allies for the anti-terror campaign in the Sahel region.

French army spokesman General Pascal Ianni said Barkhane and Takuba showed what "Europeans can accomplish together in complicated security environments," with on-the-ground experience that would be critical for future joint operations.

But "the reorganization of the French military presence in the Sahel... led to the end of operations for Takuba in Mali as of June 30," he noted.

Announced in late 2019, Takuba at its peak brought together nearly 900 elite troops from nine of France's allies – Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden.

Alongside the Barkhane force that at one point reached 5,100 soldiers, Takuba aimed to train and reinforce local armies trying to counter bloody insurgencies linked to Al Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

But despite tactical successes such as the killings of some top jihadist leaders, the governments of the so-called G5 Sahel nations – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger – have struggled to curtail the attacks against both military and civilian targets.

Especially in Mali, where two military coups in August 2020 and May 2021 resulted in diplomatic tensions with France.