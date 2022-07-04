West African leaders lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso

Individual sanctions are still imposed on targeted members of Mali's ruling junta

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday lifted economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali, after its military rulers proposed a two-year transition to democracy.

The bloc imposed stiff sanctions on Mali in January after the junta said it would not organize democratic elections in February as initially planned.

ECOWAS Commission President Jean Claude Kassi Brou told reporters that the sanctions would be lifted immediately. Borders with Mali will reopen and regional diplomats will return to its capital Bamako.

"However, the heads of state decided to maintain individual sanctions, and the suspension of Mali from ECOWAS, until the return to constitutional rule," Kassi Brou said.

Individual sanctions targeted members of the ruling junta and the transitional council.

Mali defaulted on over $300 million of its debt due to the sanctions, which cut the junta off from west Africa’s financial market and the regional central bank.

The state leaders meeting in Ghana also accepted a pledge from Burkina Faso’s junta to restore constitutional order in 24 months, and lifted sanctions imposed on them as well.

But, ECOWAS leaders rejected a three-year transition proposed by coup leaders who seized power in Guinea in September. They told Guinea’s junta to propose a new timeline by the end of the month or face sanctions.