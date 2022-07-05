Sudan: The battle back to civilian rule

At least 114 protestors were killed since the military coup in October, according to pro-democracy medics

Sudanese strongman General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Monday that the army will make way for a civilian government in a bid to end protests that rocked the country since October's coup.

Recent pro-democracy rallies have been brutally suppressed, with at least 114 protesters killed in nine months, according to medics.

Here are the key developments since the military takeover.

Army ousts transitional government

On October 25, 2021, the army arrested civilian members of the power-sharing transitional government installed after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Those arrested include Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, sparking international backlash.

Mass protests

Anti-coup protesters, who included key figures who were behind the popular uprising that led to Bashir's fall, remained on the streets for days to demonstrate against the return to military rule.

Hamdok was put under house arrest, as security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters and make sweeping arrests.

Aid cut

The African Union suspended Sudan and the World Bank froze vital aid to the poverty-stricken country, which was already in the throes of an economic crisis.

Ministers released

On November 4, as international pressure built, four civilian ministers were released.

A week later, al-Burhan formed a new ruling council and excluded the main political bloc calling for a transfer to civilian rule.

Blood on the streets

At least five people were killed on November 13 by security forces seeking to stem anti-coup protests. Four days later, 15 more protesters were shot dead by security forces in the worst violence since the coup.

Hamdok's return

On November 21, al-Burhan and Hamdok signed a 14-point deal to restore the transition to civilian rule, with elections slated for 2023.

Hamdok was reinstated as premier.

Hamdok quits

Hamdok resigned in early January after three more protesters were killed, saying Sudan was “crossing a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival.”

New mass protests

As Sudan's economy plunged, tens of thousands of protesters rallied on June 30 to demand an end to military rule. At least nine protesters were killed, including a 15-year-old child.

Military to step aside

In a surprise announcement, al-Burhan on July 4 said the army will no longer participate in talks facilitated by the United Nations and regional blocs, in order "to make room for political and revolutionary forces and other national factions" to form a civilian government.

The announcement was an apparent major concession by the military, but protesters remained on the streets, saying they do not trust al-Burhan to give up power.