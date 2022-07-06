Hundreds of inmates escape after suspected Boko Haram raid on Nigeria prison

'We understand they are Boko Haram; they came specifically for their co-conspirators'

Around 440 inmates are on the run after a suspected raid by Islamist Boko Haram militants on a prison in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Tuesday night, an interior ministry official said.

Residents reported loud explosions and gunfire late Tuesday near the Kuje medium-security prison outside the capital.

Outside the jail, the burned-out wreckage of a bus and cars marked the scene of the attack, and yellow police tape was stretched across a destroyed part of the prison perimeter.

"We understand they are Boko Haram; they came specifically for their co-conspirators," senior Interior Ministry official Shuaibu Belgore told reporters on a visit to the prison.

"Right now, we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 who got out of the jail cells."

The prison service said in a statement that a total of 879 inmates fled, with 443 still at large and the rest captured, according to Reuters. It continued that four inmates were dead and 16 others injured.

"They have reported themselves to the police, some we have successfully retrieved from the bushes where they were hiding," Belgore said.

Defense Minister Bashir Magashi told reporters that Boko Haram militants had "mostly likely" carried out the attack and that 64 jailed jihadists had escaped from the prison.

"None of them are inside the prison; they have all escaped," he said.