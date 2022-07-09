Sudan protesters mark Eid with anti-army sit-in

'No matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing'

Sudanese protesters celebrated Eid al-Adha in Khartoum among barricades on Saturday during a sit-in against military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his October coup.

Protesters continue to press the army chief to resign, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government – an offer quickly rejected by the country's main civilian umbrella group as a "ruse.”

Burhan's surprise move was met with wide skepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a "revolutionary council" as protests held firm.

The sit-in continued in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, as an imam took over the microphone usually reserved for protest chants to deliver a sermon for Eid, the second and biggest of the two main Muslim holidays.

Protester Ibrahim al-Haj told AFP that demonstrators hope to show that "no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing.”

Burhan led a coup in October that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into an economic crisis.

The protests against Burhan were reinvigorated on June 30, when tens of thousands gathered and nine people were killed by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.

A total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, according to pro-democracy medics.