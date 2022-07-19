Sudan: Deadly tribal clashes prompt mass protests

Hausa people constitute the largest ethnic group in west and central Africa, but are a stark minority in Sudan

Sudanese security forces on Tuesday fired tear gas at thousands of Hausa protestors marching in Khartoum demanding justice for the dozens of comrades killed in a deadly land dispute with a rival ethnic group in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state.

Sudan’s Health Ministry said Monday that at least 79 people were killed and more than 200 wounded in clashes between members of the Hausa and Funj tribes that began last week.

According to the United Nations, more than 17,000 people have been displaced by the fighting, with 14,000 "sheltering in three schools in al-Damazin,” the capital of Blue Nile.

The protests sparked by anger at the violence are the latest unrest to hit the northeast African nation, already reeling from months of mass demonstrations demanding the restoration of a transition to civilian rule following a military coup last year.

"These aren't just protests, what we want is to get to the presidential palace and ask that the injustice towards the Hausa stops," said 22-year-old marcher Haroun.

Others held signs and chanted slogans calling for an end to the oppression of the Hausa people – the largest ethnic group in west and central Africa, but a stark minority in Sudan.

Earlier this week, curfews were imposed in two Blue Nile cities following protests that resulted in the burning of government buildings.

Funj-Hausa tensions boiled over following accusations from the Funj, who have long inhabited Blue Nile state, that the Hausa were trying to lay claim to parts of their land.

In Sudan, deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock, and access to water and grazing, especially in areas awash with weapons still struggling from the impact of decades of civil war.