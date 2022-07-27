Shadowy Al Qaeda militants heap pressure on Mali's junta

Raids are displaying coordination at a range that is unprecedented in Mali's decade-long jihadist campaign

Al Qaeda jihadists are tightening the screws on Mali's military junta, extending their attacks to the south of the country and hitting a key garrison town on the outskirts of the capital.

Raids last week displayed coordination and operational complexity at a range that is unprecedented in the country's decade-long jihadist campaign, analysts said.

Last Thursday, six attacks unfolded simultaneously, striking the country's troubled center of Bamako as well as the southern regions of Sikasso, Koulikoro, and Kayes, which until now were never targeted.

A day later, two explosive-laden vehicles smashed into the gates of an army building in Kati, a garrison town nine miles from Bamako, killing a soldier. The suicide raid was claimed by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the main jihadist alliance in the Sahel region and an Al Qaeda affiliate, according to monitoring group SITE.

The operation was "a way of telling (the authorities) that they can strike anywhere," a Malian analyst told AFP.

Kati has a huge resonance in Mali. Its army base was the springboard for the country's August 2020 coup and reputedly houses the country's strongman, Colonel Assimi Goita, and Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara.

Jihadists first struck the north of Mali in 2012, joining a regional insurgency.

After being scattered the following year by French forces, they regrouped, in 2015 launching attacks in the ethnically volatile center and cross-border raids on Niger and Burkina Faso.

Across the three countries, thousands of civilians have been killed and more than two million displaced, along with devastating economic damage.