First ship heading to Africa since Russia’s invasion readies to leave Ukraine

The UN-chartered ship MV Brave Commander is expected to depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days, a UN official said on Sunday.

The vessel, funded by donations from the United Nations World Food Programme and the US Agency for International Development, arrived in Odesa port and will sail to Ethiopia through the Black Sea grain corridor, Reuters reported. It is currently loading over 23,000 tons of wheat.

Under the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey late July, the ship will be the first humanitarian aid cargo to leave for Africa since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A total of 16 ships have already left Ukraine’s ports that after they have been blocked by the Russian forces for nearly five months.

The ship, which arrived in the port near Odesa, will sail to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in late July.

The UN officials urged the warring sides to negotiate the deal to prevent the global food crisis that was taking a toll on the poorer African states that relied on Ukraine as its main supplier before the war.

Kyiv said that nearly 20 million tonnes of grain from last year’s harvest are stored in its occupied ports. Under the recent deal, the Joint Coordination Center was opened in Istanbul with personnel from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine working together to get the grain exports out of the Black Sea ports safely.