France completes Mali pullout

Long considered a jihadist hotbed, Mali now sees influx of Russian mercenaries

The last soldiers belonging to France's Barkhane operation in Mali left the African country, the French chief of staff said on Monday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559173488161734657 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

French forces have been supporting Mali against insurgents for nearly a decade, but President Emmanuel Macron decided to pull out after France and the Malian junta fell out in the wake of a military takeover.

"Today at 13H00 Paris time (1100 GMT) the final contingent of the Barkhane force still on Malian territory crossed the border between Mali and Niger," the statement said.

After ties ruptured between Paris and the junta that took power in Mali in August 2020, the French began to withdraw its troops in February, as jihadist violence surged in the Sahel.

More than 2,000 civilians were killed in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso since the start of the year, according to a tally based on the findings the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) organization.

While Mali has the reputation of a hotbed for jihadists, in recent months western analysts voiced concern about the presence of Russian mercenaries in the war-ravaged country.