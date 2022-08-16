Israel arrests 3 Arab-Israelis planning to join Islamic State in Africa

'The Shin Bet will continue to… deal with the phenomena related to extreme Islamic ideologies'

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency said Monday that it recently arrested three Arab-Israeli men for suspected ties to Islamic State (IS) and alleged plans to join the jihadist group in Africa.

In one case, a Bedouin man from a southern Israeli village east of Be’er Sheva was detained on July 22 for suspected affiliation with IS.

During his interrogation, Muhammad al-Rafa’i’a admitted that he supported IS and that he sought to fight for the jihadist group in Israel, the Shin Bet said.

In a separate case, on July 14, Muhammad Farouk Yousef Agbaria and Abd al-Mahdi Masoud Muhammad Jabarin were detained over suspicions that they would soon fly to Africa to fight alongside IS militants there.

The Shin Bet said the two were “closely monitored by security forces, given that they were identified to have extreme Salafi-jihadist ideologies,” referring to the Sunni Islamic reform branch.

According to the security agency, Agbaria and Jabarin – both 21-year-olds from the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel – consulted with a man who allegedly recently returned to Israel from fighting with Al Qaeda in Africa.

The three suspects were each charged with “serious security offenses” and other weapons-related offenses.

“The Shin Bet will continue to… deal with the phenomena related to extreme Islamic ideologies, and to thwart intentions to harm the security of [Israel],” the security service said in a statement.