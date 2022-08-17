Ethiopia: WHO slams 'unimaginable cruelty' in Tigray

WHO chief suggests lack of attention to crisis due to 'the color of the skin of the people'

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the "man-made catastrophe" in Ethiopia's Tigray region the "worst disaster on Earth,” and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "unimaginable cruelty" was being inflicted on six million people in the northern region, effectively cut off from basic services for nearly two years.

Tedros, who is himself from Tigray, suggested racism may be why the situation ranked behind Ukraine in terms of international attention, despite it being "the worst humanitarian crisis.”

"Maybe the reason is the color of the skin of the people," Tedros told a virtual media briefing.

In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into the region to topple the Tigray People's Liberation Front, accusing rebels of attacking federal army camps.

Since the war broke out, Ethiopia's northernmost region has suffered food shortages and access to basic services such as electricity, communications, and banking.

"As a result, the people of Tigray are facing multiple outbreaks of malaria, anthrax, cholera, diarrhea, and more," Tedros said.

"This unimaginable cruelty must end. The only solution is peace."

WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan also hit out at an apparent shortage of concern about the drought and famine unfolding in the Horn of Africa, and the ensuing health crisis.

"No one seems to give a damn about what's happening in the Horn of Africa," said Ryan.