Mali accuses France of arming Islamist militants in Sahel

Mali accused France of violating its airspace and delivering arms to Islamist militants to destabilize the west African country, the latest in a barrage of accusations that marked the bitter end to their once close relations.

In a letter to the head of the United Nations Security Council dated Monday, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said his nation’s airspace was breached more than 50 times this year, mostly by French forces using drones, military helicopters, and fighter jets.

There was no immediate comment from the French authorities.

"These flagrant violations of Malian airspace were used by France to collect information for terrorist groups operating in the Sahel and to drop arms and ammunition to them," the letter said.

Mali said it has evidence – but did not provide any – showing that France supplied arms to Islamist groups that Paris spent a decade and billions of dollars to stamp out in its former colony.

The accusations marked a new low in relations as France pulls the last of its troops out of Mali and Russian mercenaries hired by Bamako’s military government expand their reach.

This swap worries Western powers who see their influence fading in the Sahel.

Moscow is keen to offer support to countries seen as allies in Africa. Last week, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of supplying food, fertilizers, and fuel to Mali.

German UN soldiers also said they saw Russian forces landing at the airport and unloading equipment on Monday in the northern town of Gao, just as the last French soldiers left.