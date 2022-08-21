Somali forces end jihadist hotel siege leaving at least 13 civilians dead

The Al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack

Somali forces ended a 30-hour siege at a hotel in the country's capital Mogadishu that left at least 13 civilians killed and dozens wounded, army officers said on Sunday.

Al-Qaeda-linked militants blasted into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening staging a gun and bomb attack. All of the attackers have been killed, a security commander told AFP.

"The security forces have ended the siege now and the gunmen are dead, we've had no incoming gunfire from the building in the past hour," the commander was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity.

Another military officer Mohamed Ali working at the scene told Reuters that they were still clearing explosives scattered around the building that was destroyed after the Somali armed forces used heavy weapons to eliminate the militants.

"We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel," said Ali.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, which has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was the biggest since Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.