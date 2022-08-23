Kenyans taking UK to EU court over colonial-era abuses

'The UK government has ducked and dived, and sadly avoided every possible avenue of redress'

Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the United Kingdom to the European Court of Human Rights, their supporters said Tuesday.

Lawyers for those evicted from Kenya's Rift Valley – estimated at over one million – say that by ignoring the victims and their complaints, the UK government is violating the European Convention of Human Rights to which it is a signatory.

"The UK government has ducked and dived, and sadly avoided every possible avenue of redress," said Joel Kimutai Bosek, who is representing the Kipsigis and Talai peoples.

"We have no choice but to proceed to court for our clients so that history can be righted."

The Kipsigis and Talai were evicted in the early 20th century from ancestral lands around Kericho, a major tea-growing region today farmed by large multinational firms.

They took their case to the United Nations, where a panel of special investigators in 2021 expressed "serious concern" at the UK's failure to offer a public apology or acknowledge their share of responsibility for these colonial-era abuses.

Lawyers for the Kipsigis and Talai argued that the British army and colonial administrators used rape, murder, and arson to seize swathes of arable land in Kericho from its traditional owners.

The victims demand an apology and reparations for their homeland being usurped and reallocated to white settlers, who used the fertile soil to cultivate tea.

"This is a historic day," said Paul Chepkwony, the outgoing governor of Kericho County, who has fought for reparations for years.

"The UK government has given us the cold shoulder... we hope for those who have suffered for too long that their dignity will be restored."