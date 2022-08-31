New front opens in Ethiopia’s resurging Tigray war

Fresh airstrikes in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele and along the Sudanese border

Fighting in Ethiopia’s nearly two-year Tigray war erupted along a new front near Sudan, the government said Wednesday, after a ceasefire collapsed a week ago.

Medics also reported fresh airstrikes on Mekele, capital of the northern Tigray region, where the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) is battling Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s national army in a conflict killing thousands, smashing infrastructure, and exacerbating hunger.

The clashes shattered a five-month-old truce and dimmed efforts to end the nearly two-year conflict in Africa’s second-most populous country.

A government statement said the TPLF “launched an invasion” towards areas it said were in the Amhara region and referred to as Wag, Wolqait, and the Sudanese border.

Getachew Reda, a TPLF spokesperson, tweeted that the government was “making up stories so it’d get away scot-free in the eyes of the international community.”

The latest strike follows a hit on Friday that killed seven people in Tigray, including women and children.

Almost all of Tigray’s 5.5 million people need food aid, but no humanitarian deliveries have entered for nine days, two United Nations officials said.

Fuel restrictions are also limiting aid distribution, while hospital patients are dying amid a lack of medicine and equipment.

Restoring services is a key demand of the TPLF before peace talks. The government said it wants talks to begin without conditions.