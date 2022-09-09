Mixed feelings among some in Africa over Queen Elizabeth II

Some have fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II; others retain anger at British colonial times

As condolences poured in from around the world after Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, there were mixed feelings among some Africans about the monarch and her country’s colonial legacy.

Some had fond memories of Britain’s longest-serving monarch – who smiled and waved at crowds in 20 countries across the continent during her 70-year reign.

Others, however, retained anger over times when half of Africa was British-ruled. Some recalled things like the brutal 1950s crushing of Kenya’s Mau Mau rebellion as the sun set on Britain’s empire, or a huge diamond the British royal acquired from colonial South Africa in 1905, which the Queen never returned despite calls to do so.

Elizabeth was just 25 and in Kenya when she learned that her father, King George VI, died, meaning her accession to the throne.

She was to return many times to Africa as Queen.

Ghanan President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose country was one of the first in Africa to gain independence, said Ghana was proud to be part of the Commonwealth of nations.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose country gained independence in 1963, called her "a towering icon of selfless service.”

But many were less enthusiastic about celebrating the life of a monarch whose country has a checkered history in Africa – like 98-year-old Kenyan Gitu Wa Kahengeri, who was 17 when he joined the Mau Mau rebellion against British rule.

"They occupied my land; my birthright," he said, as he recalled being detained in a camp by British forces, beaten, and denied food.

South Africa's Marxist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, said: "We do not mourn the death of Elizabeth.”

"Our interaction with Britain has been one of pain, death, and dispossession, and of the dehumanization of the African people," it said.