Tigray rebels ready for peace talks with Ethiopian gov't

Tigray ready for 'robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union'

Ethiopia's Tigray rebels said Sunday they were ready for a ceasefire and would accept a peace process led by the African Union, removing an obstacle to negotiations with the government to end almost two years of brutal warfare.

The announcement was made amid a flurry of international diplomacy after fighting flared last month for the first time in several months in northern Ethiopia, torpedoing a humanitarian truce.

"The government of Tigray is prepared to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union," said a statement by the Tigrayan authorities.

"Furthermore, we are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities in order to create a conducive atmosphere."

The Ethiopian government has previously said it was ready for unconditional talks "anytime, anywhere," brokered by the Addis Ababa-headquartered African Union (AU).

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had until now vehemently opposed the role of the AU's Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, protesting his "proximity" to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat issued a statement welcoming the development as a "unique opportunity towards the restoration of peace" and urged “both parties to urgently work towards an immediate ceasefire, engage in direct talks.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called in a statement for "the parties to seize this opportunity for peace and to take steps to end the violence definitively and opt for dialogue."

He said the United Nations is ready to support the AU-led peace process.