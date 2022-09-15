134 dead, scores of homes wiped out in Sudan seasonal floods

The disaster comes as Sudan reels from deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis

Flooding in Sudan killed at least 134 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in the northeast African country's ongoing wet season, police said Thursday.

Heavy rains usually fall between May and October in Sudan, which faces severe flooding each year, wrecking property, infrastructure, and crops.

Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense said the floods killed a total of 134 people, left 120 others injured, and damaged or destroyed more than 128,000 homes so far this wet season.

Water can be seen engulfing villages and roads in footage of the flooding aired on state television. People are taking shelter under makeshift tents made from tattered fabrics after the floodwaters washed away mud-brick homes.

Last month, the government declared a state of emergency due to flooding in six of Sudan's 18 states.

In the latest figures, the highest number of fatalities occurred in the central state of North Kordofan, while the largest figure of home collapses was recorded in the southern White Nile state.

The main causes of death were collapsing homes, drowning, and electrocution.

Citing government figures, the United Nations said the flooding so far affected 286,400 people and warned that it could affect up to 460,000 people – far higher than the average 388,600 people affected annually between 2017 and 2021.

The disaster comes as Sudan reels from deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis exacerbated by last year's military coup.