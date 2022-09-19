UN report warns of crimes against humanity in Ethiopia

90 percent of Tigray's population is in dire need of assistance due to severe restrictions on humanitarian aid

UN investigators said Monday they believed Ethiopia's government was behind ongoing crimes against humanity in Tigray, and warned the resumption of the conflict there increased the risk of "further atrocity crimes.”

In its first report, the Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said it found evidence of widespread violations by all sides since fighting erupted in the northern Tigray region in November 2020.

Created by the UN Human Rights Council last December and made up of three independent rights experts, the commission said it had "reasonable grounds to believe that, in several instances, these violations amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The experts listed a long line of horrific violations, from extrajudicial killings to intentional starvation and rape and sexual violence perpetrated on a "staggering scale.”

They also highlighted, in particular, the situation in Tigray, where the government and its allies have denied around six million people access to basic services, including the internet and banking, for more than a year.

Severe restrictions on humanitarian access left 90 percent of the region's population in dire need of assistance.

"We also have reasonable grounds to believe that the Federal Government is using starvation as a method of warfare," said commission chair Kaari Betty Murungi, calling on the government to "immediately restore basic services and ensure full and unfettered humanitarian access.”

Tigrayan authorities "have always maintained" that Ethiopia's government was responsible for crimes against humanity in Tigray, a spokesman for the rebels said in response to the UN report.

Murungi called on Tigrayan forces to "ensure that humanitarian agencies are able to operate without impediment.”