Sudan's ruling military chief says will visit Israel if invited

Sudan's ruling military general said Thursday he would visit Israel if invited, seeking to advance stalled normalization efforts two years after the Abraham Accords.

Speaking to The Associated Press on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was asked whether, as Sudan's leader, he would visit Israel to strengthen a relationship that has so far seen only low-level or unofficial contacts.

"The basis of the relationship is reconciliation, so if an invitation is presented and there are the means for it, I will go," Burhan said.

Sudan and Israel agreed to normalize relations in October 2020 as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords, a series of agreements that saw the Jewish state establish ties with three other Arab nations. A few months earlier, Burhan met with then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda in an initially unannounced meeting, marking a major diplomatic breakthrough that paved the way for the normalization pact.

However, the process of establishing diplomatic ties stalled after the normalization agreement was reached, due to divisions over power sharing between the military and civilian governments in Sudan, which culminated in a coup last October.

The coup, which disrupted Sudan's short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by strongman Omar al-Bashir, led the US Biden administration to suspend $700 million in financial aid to support Sudan's transition to an entirely civilian government, including assistance tied to the normalization agreement with Israel.

Burhan, who has been a critical driver of normalization with Israel, said he would not run in future elections but gave no indication of when a vote might take place.

Despite the lack of formal ties, Israel and Sudan have established security and intelligence relations. Over the past two years, officials have exchanged meetings on several occasions during unannounced trips.