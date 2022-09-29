Rwandan tycoon had key genocide role, trial hears

Felicien 'Kabuga didn't need to wield a rifle or a machete at a roadblock, rather he supplied weapons in bulk'

Rwandan tycoon Felicien Kabuga played a crucial role in the 1994 genocide, prosecutors said Thursday as one of the most wanted remaining suspects from the slaughter boycotted the opening of his trial in The Hague.

Once among Rwanda's richest men, the now 87-year-old set up a hate broadcaster that urged ethnic Hutus to kill rival Tutsi "cockroaches" and armed the murderous Interahamwe militia with machetes, a UN tribunal heard.

The wheelchair-bound Kabuga refused to appear in court and stayed in his jail cell as the trial got underway, more than a quarter of a century after the 100-day rampage that left over 800,000 people dead.

"Twenty-eight years after the events, this trial is about holding Felicien Kabuga to account for his substantial and intentional role in that genocide," prosecutor Rashid S. Rashid told the court.

"Kabuga didn't need to wield a rifle or a machete at a roadblock, rather he supplied weapons in bulk and facilitated the training that prepared the Interahamwe to use them," he added.

"He didn't need to pick up a microphone to call for the extermination of the Tutsi on the radio, rather he founded, funded, and served as president of... the radio station that broadcast genocidal propaganda across Rwanda."

After decades on the run, Kabuga was arrested in France in 2020 and sent to a UN court in the Netherlands.

Kabuga's lawyers entered a not guilty plea in 2020 at the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, and have tried to halt the proceedings on health grounds.