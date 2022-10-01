African Union, EU condemn fresh coup in Burkina Faso

Coups are a familiar pattern in west and central Africa as Islamist insurgents wreak havoc across the Sahel

Armed soldiers in fatigues and masks appeared on television in Burkina Faso on Friday night to confirm the ouster of President Paul-Henri Damiba, a move quickly denounced by the international community.

The announcement of the coup – the second in the troubled west African country this year – capped a day that began with gunfire near the military camp in the capital city of Ouagadougou, an explosion near the presidential palace, and interruptions to state TV programming.

It is now a familiar pattern in west and central Africa as Islamist insurgents wreak havoc across the arid expanses of the Sahel region, killing thousands and eroding faith in weak governments.

In Burkina Faso’s capital, shots rang out a day after the coup’s announcement and heavily armed security forces drove through the city center in a convoy.

The Economic Community of West African States condemned the seizure of power, saying it came at an inopportune time when Burkina Faso was making progress toward returning to constitutional rule following the January military takeover from a civilian government.

Condemnation also came from the African Union – which called on the military to “refrain from any acts of violence or threats to civil liberties” – as well as from the European Union.

Burkina Faso's new leader is army Captain Ibrahim Traore. In a scene that replicated Damiba's own power grab nine months earlier, Traore appeared on television surrounded by soldiers and announced the government was dissolved, the constitution suspended, and the borders closed. He declared a nightly curfew.

Damiba's whereabouts were unknown on Friday.

National stakeholders will be invited soon to adopt a new transitional charter and designate a new civilian or military president, Traore said.