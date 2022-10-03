Senior officials among nine dead in Somalia car bombings

Somali forces and "international security partners" are waging an all-out war on Al Shabaab

Nine people, including senior regional officials, were killed in twin car bombings claimed by Al Shabaab in central Somalia on Monday, police said, as the government escalates an offensive against the Islamists.

Two cars packed with explosives were detonated minutes apart outside local government offices in Beledweyne, a city at the heart of recent offensives against the Al Qaeda-linked militants who control swathes of Somalia.

The health minister of Hirshabelle state – where Beledweyne is located – and a deputy district commissioner were among the dead, said local police commander Mohamed Moalim Ali, adding that 10 others were wounded in the "suicide attacks."

Somali forces and "international security partners" are waging an aggressive counterinsurgency, with the government on Monday announcing the killing of Abdullahi Yare, a top Al Shabaab operative, in a joint air strike on Saturday in the south of the country.

"This leader... was the head preacher of the group and one of the most notorious members of the Shabaab group," the information ministry said.

A co-founder of Al Shabaab with a $3 million US bounty on his head, Yare was believed to be next in line to take over the leadership of the movement from its ailing chief Ahmed Diriye, according to the ministry.

The US Africa Command also said Monday that it carried out a drone strike targeting Al Shabaab two days earlier in coordination with Somalia's federal government.

Somalia's recently elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed an all-out war on the jihadists after a string of deadly attacks, including a 30-hour hotel siege in the capital Mogadishu that killed 21 people.