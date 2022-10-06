Babies in Tigray dying at 4x pre-war levels, study shows

'For women, it’s hell. They cannot access care. Even if they arrive at a health facility, there is nothing'

Babies in Tigray are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care in Ethiopia’s embattled region, according to a yet-unpublished study.

A study on how mothers and children of Tigray’s five million residents are suffering – shared with AP News – showed that children under the age of five are dying at twice the rate before the war.

It also indicated that women are dying during pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth at five times the pre-war rate, often due to easily preventable reasons.

AP Photo Medhin Gereziher, 1, is treated for malnutrition at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on October 4, 2022.

Almost two years have passed since the war ignited and Addis Ababa isolated Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region from the rest of the world, severing basic services such as electricity, phone, internet, and banking.

While United Nations-backed investigators accused all sides – including Tigray forces – of committing abuses, they said Ethiopia's government is using “starvation of civilians” as a weapon of war.

Tigray is “one of the worst man-made humanitarian crises in the world,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday, and the most vulnerable include pregnant women and young children.

The new study was conducted in May and June by local health authorities who surveyed over 189,000 households in six of the region’s seven zones.

“For women here, it’s hell,” a gynecologist in the Tigray region's capital city Mekele who was part of the research team told AP News on condition of anonymity.

“They get pregnant, they cannot access care… they cannot travel. They cannot call an ambulance. There is no money to pay for private transportation. Even if they arrive at a health facility, there is nothing.”