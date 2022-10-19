WHO: Time running out to avert 'genocide' in Tigray

'Children are dying every day from malnutrition. The world is not paying enough attention'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief condemned the dire situation in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region on Wednesday, warning that urgent action was needed to avert "genocide.”

"The world is not paying enough attention," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from WHO headquarters in Geneva, stressing "there is a very narrow window now to prevent genocide in Tigray."

Addis Ababa on Tuesday said it captured three towns in the northern region, where fighting between pro-government forces and rebels has raged since August after a truce collapsed. International concern is growing for those caught in the crossfire in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea stepped up their offensive.

The United Nations described the situation as spiraling out of control and inflicting an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians.

Tedros, who himself is from the northern region and has repeatedly decried the situation there, said he was "running out of diplomatic language for the deliberate targeting of civilians in Tigray.

'Indiscriminate attacks'

"The social fabric is being ripped apart and civilians are paying a horrific price," he continued, stressing that "indiscriminate attacks or attacks that deliberately target civilians or civilian objects amount to war crimes."

The WHO chief said the people of Tigray were essentially blocked off from essential services after the conflict first erupted in November 2020.

"There is no other situation globally in which six million people are being kept under siege for almost two years. Banking, food, electricity, and healthcare are being used as weapons of war," he lamented.

“Children are dying every day from malnutrition. The world is not paying enough attention."