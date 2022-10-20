Dozens dead in Chad protests, groups urge probe into ‘repression’

'The only confirmation I got was that one child, a young girl, was among the dead'

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds more wounded in clashes that broke out in Chad on Thursday as protestors took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule.

Hundreds of demonstrators filled the capital of N’Djamena and elsewhere to mark the date when the military initially promised to hand over power – a spell that has been extended for another two years.

Chadian Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo updated the official death toll to around 50, while more than 300 people were hurt.

But human rights groups say those numbers are most likely inaccurate, condemning reports of unarmed civilians being massacred as security forces brutally cracked down on the protests.

Amnesty International researcher Abdoulaye Diarra said security forces used live rounds on protesters, based on witness accounts and analyses of photos and videos from the day.

“I spoke with some of our sources there, even they don’t know exactly how many have died. The only confirmation I got was that one child, a young girl, was among the dead,” Diarra told i24NEWS, noting that government authorities using “excessive force” on protestors is not a surprising event in the central African country.

“It’s not the first time. It was totally forbidden to protest under the late president [Idriss] Deby. Security forces used live fire against protestors in April 2021, in January 2022, and today,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583066963647299586 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The United Nations “deplored” the lethal use of force against protesters, demanding an investigation into the crackdown by security forces. Earlier, the African Union "firmly” condemned “the repression" and called for peaceful ways to overcome the country's "crisis.”

Military-run Chad has been in crisis since the April 2021 death of former president Idriss Deby, who ruled with an iron fist for three decades.

His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, immediately seized power and promised an 18-month transition to elections, but on October 1, he announced they would be pushed back until 2024.

“People want this transition to end, and they don’t want [Mahamat] to be a candidate in elections,” Diarra said, warning of the continuation of protests throughout the next few days.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583148530377838594 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Opposition groups called for the protests on Thursday, but the government banned them, citing security reasons.

Still, demonstrators showed up to the streets, barricading roads and torching the party headquarters of the new prime minister, who called the protestors “rebels.”

"What happened today is an armed popular uprising to seize power by force and those responsible for this violence will face justice," said Kebzabo.